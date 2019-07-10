Douglas Lee Rider, 72, of the Bethlehem Community, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his residence.

Douglas was born July 22, 1946, in Buffalo, New York, the son of the late Edward Rider and Evelyn Chase Rider.

He was a US Marine veteran. Douglas was the owner and operator of Rider Towing and was of the Baptist faith. He was loving, kind, and always cared for others. He loved driving his 1969 Pontiac convertible and enjoyed going deep sea fishing.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and a brother.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, who he married December 25, 1975, Tina Marie Rider of the home.

No formal services are planned.

