Ralph “Preston” Chapman, age 44 of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 14, 2019. Preston was born to Ralph Anthony Chapman, of Stony Point and the late Teresa Gail Beaver Roberts in Iredell County on Wednesday, January 8, 1975. Preston worked in construction, specializing in painting. Preston was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to his father, Preston is survived by his daughter, Krista Luann Chapman, of Stony Point, a sister, Megan Shaw & husband Bryan, of Claremont, and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Stony Point United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and other times will assemble at their respective homes. Rev. Mitchell Rash and Rev. Bill Taylor will officiate, burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Chapman family, by visiting the website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com. Chapman Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Family of Ralph Preston Chapman.