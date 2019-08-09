David Eugene Elder, Sr., 70, of Taylorsville, passed away at his residence on August 9, 2019 after a period of declining health.

Born to the late Donald Eugene Elder and Lucille Bentley Elder, David was a longtime member of Wayfound Baptist Church, loved fishing, working on his ‘66 Mustang, going to church, and enjoyed hanging out with family and his son at the C&D Motor Sports.

David was preceded in death by both parents, his wife of 42 years, Peggy Ann Meredith Elder, and a grandson, Jamie Eugene Elder.

Those left to cherish the memories of David include a son, David Elder, Jr. and wife Crystal of Taylorsville; daughter, Michelle Ranee Elder Weaver of Greensboro; a sister, Dianne Beal and husband Mike; a brother, Robert “Bobby” Elder and wife Mary; sister-in-law, Hilda Kennedy and husband Russell; and four grandchildren, Andrew Garcia, and Justin, Hunter and Hannah Matlock.

Visitation will be held at Alexander Funeral Service on August 10, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. with a graveside service following immediately at Wayfound Baptist Church Cemetery in Hiddenite. Rev. Jim Bowmen, Rev. Michael White, and Rev. Jeff White will be officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.