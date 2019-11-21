Alba Ines Oliver, 55, of Stony Point, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her residence after an eight year, courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on Saturday, July 11, 1964 in Cali, Colombia, South America to the late Fabio Buitrago and Esther Julia Avila Buitrago who survives. Alba was of the Catholic faith, but joyously attended Stony Point ARP Church for the last 17 years.

In addition to her mother, Alba is survived by her husband of 17 years, Steven Rex Oliver Jr. of the home; brothers, Elmer Buitrago (Monica), and daughters, Maria Isabel and Laura Sofia, and Fernando Santa (Viviana), all of Cali Columbia; and sister, Ana Libia Bustamante (Libardo), and son, Camilo, all of Stony Point.

The Funeral Service will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 at New Amity ARP Church at 3:00 p.m. Dr. Earl Linderman will be offiating. Burial will take place in the Stony Point Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Rodney Oliver, Jason Oliver, Bob Holland, Cristian Serna, German David Garcia, and Libardo Bustamante.

Honorary Pallbearers will include: Camilo Bustamante and Randy Dellinger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Duke Cancer Center, 20 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710; or Hospice & Pallative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.