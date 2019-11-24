Andrew Willard Dickerson, Sr., 77, of Lenoir, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Gateway Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Lenoir.

Andrew was born September 18, 1942, in Vance County, the son of the late Andrew Jackson Dickerson and Annie Collier Dickerson Teague.

He was a truck driver and of the Christian faith. He was a man that loved the Lord, and also loved gospel and bluegrass music and singing. He enjoyed going fishing, car shows, and cruise-ins.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Dean Dickerson; a sister, Rosa Woody; and a brother, Harry Dickerson.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include sons, Andrew Willard Dickerson, Jr. and fiancée Lisa Michelle Wright of the Wittenburg Community, and James Marvin Dickerson of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Alicia Renee Dickerson, and Sgt. Andrew James Dickerson and wife Caitlan of Hawaii; great-grandchildren, Savannah Dickerson, Caden Levan, and Gunnar Jase Dickerson; sisters, Jenny McDaniel and husband Willie of Lenoir, Peggy Teague and Patsy Teeters, both of Taylorsville, and Merrill Kistler and husband Johnny of Conover; brother, Marvin Thomas “Pete” Dickerson and wife Mary of Draco.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Bethel Advent Christian Church, 1595 Draco Road, Lenoir, NC 28645. Rev. Don Key will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

