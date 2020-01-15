Johnny Smith, 66, of Goble Road, Hiddenite, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his residence.

Johnny was born February 23, 1953, in Alexander County, the son of the late John Ed Smith and Annie “Estelle” Haithox Smith.

He was a truck driver and a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. He always enjoyed watching a good car race.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Myra Giselle Reavis Smith; his daughter, Kelly Rena Smith; his son, Shannon Smith; his sister, Helen Sweet; and his brother-in-law, Buck Carrigan.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his son, Ricky Smith and wife Tina of Taylorsville; his grandchild, Shayanna Smith; his sisters, Kay Canter and husband Gene of Canton, and Annie Carrigan of Taylorsville; and his brother, Roy Lynn Smith and wife Paulette of Hiddenite.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Mitch King will officiate. Inurnment will be at Sulphur Springs Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Smith Family.