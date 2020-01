Sally Ruth Douglas Lippard, 59, of Statesville, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her residence.

The funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00-3:00 p.m.

