Lindsay Herman, 88, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home.

Lindsay was born November 20, 1931, in Alexander County, the son of the late William McKinley Herman and Lelia Pennell Herman.

He had worked for Hickory White Furniture for over 40 years and was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. He enjoyed going coon hunting and going to flea markets. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Davis Herman; a son, Marvin Eugene Herman; a great-grandchild, Summer Lee Herman; a sister, Alma Mays; and four brothers, Robert Lester Herman, Calvin Coolidge Herman, Junior McKinley Herman, and James Earl Herman.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughter, Sandra Herman Chapman and husband Allen of Connelly Springs; four grandchildren, Eric Lynn Herman, Chris Allen Herman, Wesley Allen Chapman, and Lisa Herman Perdue; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Allen Fox will officiate.

Memorials may be made to: American Heart Association @ www.heart.org.

