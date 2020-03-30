Terry Edward Roberts, 64, passed away on March 30, 2020 after a short, hard-fought battle with leukemia.

He was a child of God, a wonderful husband, brother, and uncle. Terry was tough! He didn’t start no junk, but he didn’t take any either! He was a Marine to the core; his last work was at Piedmont Wood Products.

Terry was preceded in death by his mother, Dessie Roberts; a brother, Jerry Roberts; two brothers-in-law, Zeno Pearson and Michael Ganzman; and his father-in-law, Bill Forestieri.

Those left to grieve his loss is the love of his life, his wife, Cathy Ganzman Roberts of the home; and wonderful sister, Geraldine Pearson of Taylorsville. He had a special niece, Diana Ewart, and a special nephew, Audie Lee Pearson. He also left his mother-in-law, Frieda Forestieri, eight nieces and nephews, five great-nieces and nephews, a great-great-nephew, and several cousins.

Terry loved reading, motorcycles, animals, and nature. He loved his dog, Rocky, and cats, Ozzy and Little Girl.

Terry left many friends behind. He had two special friends, Randy Loudermelk and Steve Hammer.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The memorial service for Terry will be held Friday, April 3, 2020, at Alexander Funeral Service, 193 Hwy. 16 N, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Terry’s great-nephew, Jared Ewart, will speak in his honor.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.