Elza Lewis Brown, 78, of Harmony, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Rosewood Assisted Living after a brief illness.

A Private Graveside Service will be conducted Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mitchell Rash will officiate. There will be no formal visitation.

