Linda Jean Parker Fox, 76, of Taylorsville, began her eternal walk in Heaven on July 10, 2020.

Born to the late Frank Lee and Mildred Louise Combs Parker, in Alexander County, Linda enjoyed her life, cooking for her family, shopping, and spending time with her grandchildren. During her working career, Linda was a sewer in the furniture industry.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Ralph Fox.

Those left to celebrate the life of Linda include two sons, Bradley Fox, and Wesley Fox and wife Bridgett; granddaughter, Sydney Fox; grandson, Lane Fox; sister, Betty Parker Barnes and husband Gaither; brother, Jerry Parker and wife Robbin; brother, Rick Parker and companion Nancy; along with a number of friends, nieces, and nephews.

Mrs. Fox will Lie-in-State at Alexander Funeral Service on Saturday, July 11, 2020 and Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Liledoun Baptist Church at 6:00 p.m. Rev. Jamie Steele will officiate.

Pallbearers include Jeff Barnes, Jeremy Parker, Shannon Stafford, Terry Fox, Roger Fox, and Andy Fox. Honorary pallbearers include Kevin Fox and Gary Hollar.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Carolina Caring @ 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658; and Catawba Valley Living At Rock Barn @ 4174 Shook Road, Claremont, NC 28610.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

