Lucy Mae Teague Icenhour, 91, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her home.

She was born June 15, 1929, in Alexander County, to the late Daniel Ause and Cora Benfield Teague. Lucy Mae was a member of Antioch Baptist Church all of her life and taught 6-7 year-old children for many years at church. She was always faithful to go to church until her health prevented her several years ago.

She worked at Adams-Millis hosiery mill for 45 years, before retiring at age 62. She then enjoyed going with her sisters shopping and traveling on church trips. She was married on July 2, 1949 to Jarel Icenhour. They were married over 63 years, until his death in 2013.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sharon I. Austin of Ellendale; son, Darrell Icenhour of Bethlehem; a grandson, Stacy Austin and wife Janet of Bethlehem; a granddaughter, Erica Starr and husband Curt of Blowing Rock; two great-grandsons, Isaac and Matthew Austin; and a great-granddaughter, Rylan Austin of Bethlehem.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jarel Icenhour; her son-in-law, Kenneth Austin; and five sisters and three brothers, Lillian Elder, Ruby White, Estelle Meadlock, Lottie Fox, Daisy Fox, Prater Teague, Clyde Teague, and Leroy Teague.

A parking lot service lead by Rev. Mark Morris and Rev. Stacy Austin, for Lucy Mae, will be at Antioch Baptist Church on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 3:30 p.m., with burial to follow in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Isaac Austin, Matthew Austin, Darrell Icenhour, Doug Miller, Jeff Kerley, Jimmy Kerley, Cory Gurganious, and Jack Pearson.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echard Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Antioch Baptist Church, 580 Antioch Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Jennifer Childers with Visiting Angels for her care and friendship during the past year.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

