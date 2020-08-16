Leah Faye Mathis, 57, of Hiddenite, passed away on August 16, 2020 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service for Leah will be conducted by the family, for family and friends, at the home of her sister, Kathy Bragg Gryder, located at 173 Old Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Leah was the daughter of the late Dana Ray and Barbara Ellen Gearhart Bragg in Logan County, West Virginia. Leah was a member of Rocky Face Baptist Church.

Those left to celebrate the life of Leah include her two daughters, Ashlee Mathis Hughes of Burnsville, and Danielle Mathis of Taylorsville; a brother, Daria Ray Bragg, Jr. of Vale; and two sisters, Kathy Bragg Gryder of Stony Point, and Betty Bragg McConnell of Moravian Falls.

