Leah Faye Mathis
Leah Faye Mathis, 57, of Hiddenite, passed away on August 16, 2020 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service for Leah will be conducted by the family, for family and friends, at the home of her sister, Kathy Bragg Gryder, located at 173 Old Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, NC 28678.
Leah was the daughter of the late Dana Ray and Barbara Ellen Gearhart Bragg in Logan County, West Virginia. Leah was a member of Rocky Face Baptist Church.
Those left to celebrate the life of Leah include her two daughters, Ashlee Mathis Hughes of Burnsville, and Danielle Mathis of Taylorsville; a brother, Daria Ray Bragg, Jr. of Vale; and two sisters, Kathy Bragg Gryder of Stony Point, and Betty Bragg McConnell of Moravian Falls.
5 Comments
I love you like crazy.
I am truly sorry for your lost I use to work with her y’all are in my prayers
This saddens me to no end. Leah was my friend. I enjoyed every time we talked whether in person or on the phone, and sometimes facebook. I will miss her a lot. I pray for the family that God gives them peace thru this difficult and sad time.
Just wont Family to know that I held Leah in a high place & she contributed directly to the well being of our Alexander County GOP activities Will miss her, Leah RIP till we meet again. Bwh
Leah was a lovely lady with a beautiful soul. Her passion was second to no one. To her family, I offer my prayers. Love, Robin – her Republican Friend