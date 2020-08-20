August 20, 2020

J.B. Bingman

J.B. Bingman, 68, of Stony Point, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

