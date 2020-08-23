Steven Carl Bard, 69, of Linwood, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.

He was born July 1, 1951, in Wilkes County, to George Carl and Arbutus Wagoner Bard.

Services for Steven will be conducted at Alexander Funeral Service Chapel on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Rev. Craig Edwards, Rev. Gary Jennings, and Darrell Worley will officiate. Interment will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

Steven was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Salisbury. He enjoyed any kind of music, and singing in gospel groups at church. He played the guitar in his church for years, traveling with and playing for spiritual groups.

Steven was preceded in death by his sister, Carlene Blackburn.

Those left to cherish and celebrate the memories of Steven include his wife of 47 years, Kay Gladden Bard; his parents, George Carl and Arbutus Wagoner Bard; two sons, Steven Carl Bard II and fiancée Brittany Alexander, and Jason Alexander Bard and wife Cindy; eight grandchildren, Trinity, Aaron, Josh, Charity, Alisha, Esther, Jarnea and Waylon Bard, and soon to be grandchild, Wyatt Bard; special brother-in-law, Steve Little and Thomas Eubanks; special friends, Tim Childers and Sammy Adkins; and his loving pets, Molly, Sandy, and memories of Buddy.

The family asks that you follow the regulations for Covid-19 with social distancing and wearing a face mask during the services.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The American Heart Association @ 7272 Greeneville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.