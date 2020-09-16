Cindy Harwood passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Catawba Valley Medical Center from COVID-19.

She was preceded in death by her dear parents, William and Kelda Moore.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Andrew Harwood; her sister, Susan DiMauro (husband JT DiMaruo and son Kellam DiMauro); her son, Brandon Harwood (wife Chelsey Harwood and daughters Lilly and Fiona Harwood); her daughter, Katelyn Millinor (husband Elliott Millinor and son Miles Millinor); and her mother-in-law, Gail Teeters.

Cindy is known in the community for being an outside office supply sales representative for the last 25 years. She loved to garden and spend time at the beach. More than anything, she loved her family and her canine companion, Madie. She was an incredible mother, sister, wife, and friend to many.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in her memory.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory in Hickory is serving the family and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.