Jerry Lynn Mecimore, 69, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Grace Hospital in Morganton.

Jerry was born January 21, 1951, in Alexander County, the son of the late Eugene Mecimore and Pauline Land Mecimore.

He had worked in the furniture industry and retired form Hancock & Moore in Bethlehem. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling, camping, and fishing.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James Allen Mecimore; a sister, Kay Benfield; and a sister-in-law, Donna Mecimore.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Glenda Ann Mecimore of the home; his son, Robert Eugene Mecimore and wife Vicki of Taylorsville; step-children, Marty Joe Gordon and wife Jenena of Newland, Roger Lee Gordon and wife Anita, Roseanna Lynn Goins and husband Bobby, and Kathy Moretz and husband Larry, all of Taylorsville; his sisters, Joyce Bell and husband Smokey of Taylorsville, and Jennie Houck of Granite Falls; his brothers, David Mecimore of Taylorsville, and Timothy Mecimore and wife Sandra of Hickory; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

