David J. Locklear, 47, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Catawba Regional Medical Center.

David will lie-in-state on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Friendship Lutheran Church with Rev. Tim and Mary Canniff-Kuhn officiating. Cremation will follow the services and inurnment will be with the family. Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

He was born on June 5, 1973, in Michigan, the son of Gail Schwarze and the late Joshua Locklear. David was an assistant manager at TSG Finishing and attended Friendship Lutheran Church. He enjoyed music, was an avid Alan Jackson fan, and loved motorcycles. He believed that his dog, Harley, was “Man’s Best Friend.” His kids were the center of his life.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deidra Mays Locklear; brother, Brian Schwarze; and maternal grandmother, Bess Laventure.

Those left to cherish his memory, along with his mother, include his stepfather, Dwight Schwarze of Dearborn Heights, Michigan; sons, Joshua Locklear of Maiden, and Macklinton Shook of Taylorsville; daughters, Mackenzie Payne and Miranda Locklear, both of Taylorsville; brothers, Gregory Locklear of Lincoln Park, Michigan, and Kevin Schwarze of Hazel Park, Michigan; grandsons, Brantley and McCrae Shook of Taylorsville; along with extended family and the Maniax Rider Club of Catawba.

Memorials may be sent to a Lung Cancer research.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

