Sylvia Denise Bryant, 58, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at her home.

Sylvia was born November 17, 1962, in Catawba County, the daughter of Charlotte Janice Freeman Bryant of Hickory and the late Douglas Eugene Bryant, Sr.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Iredell County, 2847 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

