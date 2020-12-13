Carl Spurgeon Childers, 81, of Hiddenite, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his residence.

He was born December 29, 1938, in Alexander County, the son of the late Ceph Crowson Childers and Cloyce Arlene Childers. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Alexander County, where he served as a deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and was Choir Leader for several years. Carl retired from Kewaunee Scientific in Statesville after being employed 43 years. He enjoyed antique cars, going to car shows; also, going to the mountains.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Retha Sue Childers; brothers, Rickey and Randy Childers and wife Michelle; sisters, Shirley Daniels and Joyce Jolly of Taylorsville; brother-in-law, John Mayberry of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Carl will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. A graveside celebration of Carl’s life will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Durant Barr and Rev. Phil Jolly will officiate.

Serving as pallbearers will be: David Ford, Mark Ford, Bruce Millsaps, Darryl McLelland, Roy Earp, and Barry Millsaps.

Due to Covid 19, the family requests the practice of social distancing and the use of face masks. There will not be a special visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681 or to the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.