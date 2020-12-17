Myra Frances Rash Younts, 79, of Taylorsville, died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on September 29, 1941, in Guilford County, to the late Ira Evans Rash and Ruby Frances Garner Rash. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Merry Hearts Sunday School Class. She enjoyed flower gardening and was a member of the Gardening and Homemakers Clubs. She retired as a Registered Nurse at Frye Regional Medical Center. Her joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, William Ronald Younts, Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Valerie Friday Younts; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Anita Rash of Thomasville, Phil and Shelby Rash of Indian Trail, and Charles and Jane Rash of Lexington; a sister and brother-in-law, Deane and Ted McDowell of Trinity; grandchildren, AbaGayle Frances Younts and fiancé William Vannoy of Greensboro, and Byron Younts of Taylorsville; special cousins, Louise and Bob Cagle of Denton; special friend, Kellie Brown and caregiver, Shelia Thomas; and a number of nieces and nephews.

