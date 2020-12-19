George Carl Bard, 90, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, December 19, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on Tuesday, April 22, 1930, to the late George W.T. Martin Bard and Ella Mae Parsons Bard in Wagoner, in Ashe County. He was a member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church. He retired from Schneider Mills in Taylorsville and in his retirement, he drove a school bus at Alexander Central High School.

He was a master woodworker, having saved the lumber from the original East Taylorsville Baptist Church building to incorporate into his home so he would always walk on ‘Holy Ground’. He enjoyed entertaining his grandsons with camping trips and wrestling matches. In later years, he enjoyed watching western television shows and movies.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Steven Carl Bard; his daughter, Carlene O. Bard Blackburn; four brothers, Leonard Bard, Waid Bard, Greak Bard, and Dennis Bard; and two sisters, Zelma Bard Wolfe and Marcellous Bard Baker.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 70 years, Archel Arbutus Wagoner Bard; daughter-in-law, Kay G. Bard of the home; his son-in-law, Scott Blackburn of Bethlehem; three grandsons, Steven Carl Bard, III of Salisbury, Jason Alexander Bard of Rockwell, and Daniel Blackburn of Bethlehem; a sister, Mae Bard France of Columbus, Ohio; a niece, Ella Mae Bard of Ohio; and his caregivers, Debra Mayes and Retha Benfield.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 22, from 1:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service, with the funeral service following at 1:30 p.m. The funeral will be conducted by Rev. Philip Johnston and Rev. Darrel Worley, with committal in the Chapel of Alexander Funeral Service. A private burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the American Heart Association, 128 South Tryon Street, # 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.