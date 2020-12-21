Judy Hines Davis, 63, of Taylorsville, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on December 21, 2020 due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.

Judy was born to Walter and Evelyn Hines on October 10, 1957, in Alexander County.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Watson Hines; aunts, Jean Furr and Jeanette Palmer; uncle, Frankie Watson; grandfather and grandmother, Frank “Son” Watson, Sr. and Mildred Watson Pennell; and special friend, Sherry Icenhour Baker.

Those left to cherish Judy’s memory include Billy Davis, her husband of 44 years; sons, Joel (Angie) Davis and Joshua (Morgan) Davis; grandsons, Chandler, Carson, Jack and Sam Davis; father, Walter Lee Hines, Sr.; brother, Walter “Lee” (Tammy) Hines, Jr.; aunt, Martha (Sam) Pinnix and sons, Donovan and Darren; uncle, Danny Watson and children, Daniel and Deidra; cousin, Bradley (Brenda) Watson and children, Brett and Jeannie; brother-in-law, Sam (Alva) Davis; sisters-in-law, Elaine Branton and children and Mary Ann Icenhour and children; and four other Watson cousins that she dearly loved as well as many very dear friends. Judy also leaves behind her beloved canine companions, Izzie and Miley.

Judy will be remembered for her fierce love for her family. That love was obvious in everything she did because her actions showed that her family was the center of her life. She enjoyed just spending time with them, and she especially enjoyed their trips to the beach where she cherished her “quiet time” and where they always created special memories. She was devoted to her husband, Billy; and together they exemplified a successful marriage based on Christian faith, trust, and unselfish love. She was extremely proud of her sons, adored being “Mamaw” to her grandsons, and had a special place in her heart for her daughters-in-law.

Judy will be remembered by all who knew her as an “over-comer.” She endured and persevered through huge obstacles in her life related to her health for more than three decades. No matter what surgery or procedure she faced, she never complained. No matter how badly she felt, she never gave in to her pain. Through it all, she was always more concerned about others than she ever was about herself.

Judy will be remembered for her selflessness. She spent her life giving; and even when she was not able to give, she was determined to push herself until she was strong enough to give again. She just had a heart for helping other people, whether she was “chaperoning” her church seniors, going on mission trips, or opening up her home to those in need, especially during Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. She was a giver in the truest sense, continually sharing her time, her resources, and her love to help make someone’s life better.

Judy will also be remembered for her love of and compassion for her dogs. Over the years, she raised many dogs; and she was totally devoted to each one of them. They, in turn, were just as devoted to her, offering her companionship, comfort, and unconditional love.

Finally, Judy Davis will be remembered as a truly genuine friend who loved with everything in her. The way she faced challenges in life was a lesson to all that putting others before self always brings joy. The memories of love and joy she leaves behind will live in the hearts of her friends and family forever.

Judy’s Legacy at Sugar Loaf School

Hired by Mr. Joel Blackburn in the 1980s as one of his treasured bus drivers, Judy began her time influencing and loving children on the bus routes of the Sugar Loaf community just minutes from her home. Retirement could not keep Mrs. Davis, as students affectionately called her, away from Sugar Loaf and its students. After a short hiatus, Judy spent her second tenure at Sugar Loaf as a Media Assistant and Teacher Assistant in 5th grade for ten plus years until formally saying goodbye to Alexander County Schools in 2016. When she was not performing teacher assistant duties, she accepted substitute positions and shared her love with other classes in the building.

Every day, faculty and staff found Judy teaching and “loving on’’ the students. She was keenly aware of each child’s individual needs and gave them everything from hugs to school supplies and clothing to food. To the teachers she worked with, Judy was up for whatever project came her way. She was efficient at grading papers, laminating, and working with students; but her true joy came with planning special events. There were trips to Sam’s Club for supplies, Thanksgiving dinners to organize at the S.L. Fire Department, Christmas cupcakes to order, craft projects to prepare, and plans to be made for the annual 5th grade cook-out and trip to Camp Harrison.

Judy’s love for her students and their futures did not stop in the classroom. She helped form a Lunch Buddies program with the Schneider Mills management team to encourage children to visualize their future and achieve their dreams. Even after her retirement, Judy was always involved in helping students and teachers at Sugar Loaf in any way she could. Children who encountered Mrs. Davis knew how much they were loved, and staff members created a special friendship with her. Sugar Loaf is known as the home of the STARS; and on December 21st, the heavens gained a very special star, one that will shine brightly and be forever missed.

“Judy’s Joy”

One of Judy’s passions was books. She had a true passion for reading and for encouraging others to love reading as she did. Whether she was shelving books in the Media Center, buying books from the Scholastic Book Order for her grandsons, or purchasing and inscribing a book for a student for the 1st day of school, books and reading were important to Judy and brought her JOY. To honor Judy’s memory and her love for Sugar Loaf School and its students, family and friends have created “Judy’s Joy,” an initiative to provide books for children in Alexander County. Persons wishing to help fund this initiative are asked to send checks made payable to “Judy’s Joy” to the First Community Bank, 92 N. Center St., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, December 29, at 5:00 p.m., in the Jennings Family Ministry Building at East Taylorsville Baptist Church. Rev. Jamie Steele and Rev. Gary Jennings will officiate. Attendees are requested to observe all COVID-19 precaution guidelines.

Alexander Funeral Service is serving the Davis Family. Condolences may be sent to http://www.alexfuneralservice.com.