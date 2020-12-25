William Norris Keever, 86, of Hiddennite, passed away peacefully at Trinity Ridge in Hickory, Friday December 25, 2020.

Born December 22, 1934, in Alexander County, he was the son of the late Jack Keever and Beatrice Looper Keever.

Norris was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a BS in Business Administration. He served in the US Navy from 1958-1961 as a commissioned officer. He was an active member of Rocky Springs United Methodist Church until his health failed, Sunday School teacher, superintendent, treasurer and chairman of the administrative board and treasurer of the church cemetery fund.

He served Alexander County as a county commissioner for eight years, three years on the board of NC counties, 12 years as a member of the DSS board, and six years on Alexander County Board of Elections. He retired as secretary and treasurer of Keever Heating and Cooling, managing partner in the S&N Company, and active officer in Apple City Broadcasting, Inc.

Those left to celebrate and cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Sara (Hannah) Keever; three nieces, Lisa McLain, Amy Deal, and Holly Cheney; and two nephews, Joel Keever and Jeffery Keever.

In addition to his parents, three brothers, George Keever, Bobby Keever, and James Alan Keever preceded him in death.

A graveside service for Norris will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday December 27, 2020 at Rocky Springs UMC with Pastor Justin Douglas and Rev. Bob Herron officiating. Military Rites will be provided by Alexander County Honor Guard. The service will be private due to the Covid 19 virus.

Memorials may be made to Rocky Springs UMC, PO Box 397, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Services have been entrusted to Chapman Funeral Home in Stony Point.