Glenn Edward Pennell, 73, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Glenn was born April 13, 1947, in Caldwell County, the son of the late John Raymond Pennell and Ruth Barlowe Pennell.

He was employed with Schneider Mills for 39 years and was of the Baptist faith. He was a musician and a very talented man, who also enjoyed singing.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Wright.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include a daughter, Tracy Poarch (Mark) of Hudson; bonus daughter, Pamela Greene of Taylorsville; bonus son, Rodney Blankenship; grandchildren, Dylan, Bailey, and Carly; two great-grandchildren on the way, Briggs and Callie; bonus grandchildren, Sierra, Savanna, and Alexander; brother, Wayne Pennell of Lenoir; and the love of his life, Betty Gendron.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

