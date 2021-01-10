Mary Lee Mitchell, 84, of Wayfound Church Rd., Hiddenite, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Valley Nursing Center.

Mary was born May 30, 1936, in Alexander County, to the late Perry Sylvester Mitchell and Alma Mae Mitchell. Mary was a retired farmer and childcare provider. She was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Lula May Mitchell, Marie Mitchell, Rowena Mitchell, Johnsie Simon, and Faye Mitchell; and two brothers, Ray Mitchell and Charlie P. Mitchell.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include a brother, Bill Mitchell and wife Reba; a sister-in-law, Janie Mitchell; four nieces, Laura Gillispie and husband Doug, Kathy Land and husband Tommy, Regina Payne and husband Kenny, and Sylvia Wright and husband Brian; two nephews, Allen Moose and Paul Mitchell, both of Hiddenite; two great-nieces, Kayla Land of Hiddenite, and Tabby Pope and fiancé Tim Brewer of Statesville; a great-nephew, Steven Hand and wife Jessica of Texas; a great-great-niece, Taylor Brewer; two great-great-nephews, Eli and Easton Hand of Texas; and a special cousin, Benny Mitchell.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev Tony Daniels will officiate. COVID-19 protocol will be followed. No formal visitation will be held.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Mitchell Family.