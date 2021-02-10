Kay Frances Childers Ashley, 78, of Hiddenite, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at her home.

Kay was born February 1, 1943, in Alexander County, to the late James Bard Childers and Dorothy June Campbell Childers.

Kay was a retired worker in the textile industry, working for Schnieder Mills. Kay loved her family and especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Freedom Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her infant brother, Richard L. Childers.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ms. Ashley, including her parents, are two sons, Robert Ashley (Cyndi) of Jacksonville, Florida, and Richard Ashley of Taylorsville; two daughters, Angela Ashley (Leo) of Hickory, and Sandra Plante (Rob) of Taylorsville; two brothers, Larry Childers and John Wayne Childers; two sisters, Ann Sloan (Lynn) and Rowena Childers; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; along with a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

There are no formal services planned at this time. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Hospice and Home Care of Alexander County at 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

