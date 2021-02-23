Dorcas Brookshire Dyson died February 23, 2021.

She was born in Iredell County, the youngest child of the late Butler Nathaniel and Marylou Lowe Brookshire.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Courtney Brooke Johnston who was killed on December 9, 1999, and her son-in-law, Kelvin G. Johnston. Also preceding her in death were five brothers, J. Lee, B. Clee, Fred, Earl, and Nay Brookshire; and three sisters, Ethel B. Wallace, Margie B. Miller, and Mary B. Teague.

Surviving is her husband, Lynn D. Dyson; son, Gerald Dyson and wife Jeanette of Statesville; daughter, Gigi D. Johnston of Statesville; son, Robert Dyson and wife Cynthia of Statesville; grandsons, Christopher Johnston and wife Julianna of Jefferson, and Bradley Dyson and wife Jennifer of Taylorsville; granddaughter, Chelsea D. Hancock; great-grandchildren, Slavik, Anna, Miriam, Jubilee, Leah Brooke, Isaac, Andrew, Providence and Judah Kage Johnston, and Audrey, Jayce and Sawyer Dyson, and Gabriel Liam Hancock.

A graveside service will be held at Dover Baptist Church, at 3:30 p.m., on February 25, 2021 with Rev. Tim Stutts officiating.

Memorials may be made to Dover Baptist Church Cemetery, C/O Michael Nail, 265 Pa Mooney Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to Young at Heart Programs, Front Street Baptist Church, 1403 West Front Street, Statesville, NC 28677.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.