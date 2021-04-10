Eula Mae Connolly Scott Harris, 94, passed away April 10, 2021, at Carolina Caring, after several years of declining health.

She was born December 13, 1926, to the late Watt and Daisy McLain Connolly. During her working career, she worked in the food industry at several different places, including the Pink Tea Room at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Eula was a member at Oxford Baptist Church in Conover and enjoyed bingo, word searches, reading, and traveling when she was able to do so.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two spouses, Roland Scott of 50 years, and Jack Harris of 20 years; a daughter, Ann Fox; a brother, Durant Connolly; a granddaughter, Cindy Walker; and a son-in-law, Charles Beam.

Those left to cherish the memories of Eula include a daughter, Gayle Scott Beam; a son, Randy Scott (Marlene); two sisters, Susie Cook and Louise Adams; a brother, Junie Connolly; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Alexander Funeral Service from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at Alexander Funeral Service, at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Rev. Joel Frye will officiate. Burial will be in the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Andrew Scott, Tyler Scott, Rodney Walker, Jeffrey Walker, Mike Pennell, and Craig Pennell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Road Newton, NC 28658.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all funeral services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

