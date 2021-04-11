Mary Katherine Sloan Sprinkle, 91, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Iredell Health System in Statesville.

Born July 24, 1929, in Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Wade Allison Sloan and Annie Martin Sloan. She was married to James Haskell Sprinkle and they shared 47 years together, until his passing in 2000.

Katherine was a graduate of Central High School and Appalachian State Teachers College. She retired after 30 years of teaching in the Alexander County School System. She was a faithful member of Fairview Baptist Church and served in many activities as long as her health permitted.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Billy Lynn Sprinkle; infant twin Jordan granddaughters; her sisters, Yvonne Gibson and husband Jack Gibson, and Ruby McLain and husband Rev. James McLain; and brothers-in-law, Clarence Donahue and Donald K. Zigler.

Left to cherish her memory include her son, James Allen Sprinkle and wife Shannon; daughter, Sandra Kaye Jordan and husband Kent; her daughter-in-law, Diane Sprinkle; grandchildren, Bryant Sprinkle and wife Laura, Patrick Sprinkle, Joshua Jordan, Sarah Jordan, Aaron Jordan and wife Delanna, and Jessica Sprinkle; and her great-granddaughter, Salem Johnson. Also surviving are sisters, Virginia Donahue, Linda Ziglar, and Susan Raymer and husband Rev. Ray Raymer; and a special aunt, Marie Sprinkle.

A graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery in Hiddenite with Rev. Durant Barr officiating. The family will receive friends following services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 41 Center Church Rd, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Sprinkle Family and online condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.