William “Bill” Vernon Thorne, 64, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 14, 2021.

He was born on August 28, 1958, in Burke County, to the late Ralph and Marie Helton Thorne. Bill worked at Zenith as a truck driver and, during his free time, enjoyed working in his yard and on his house.

Along with his parents, those preceding him in death include a sister, Ruby Anderson, and three brothers, Bob, Daniel and Johnny Thorne.

Those left to cherish the memories of Bill include his daughter, Paula Adams (Stephen); son, William Thorne (Sarah); daughter, Casey Thorne; three sisters, Helen Thorne, Mabel (Runt) Price, and Judy Hall; seven grandchildren, Jessica Christopher, Johnathon Prestwood, Jordan Prestwood, Julie Prestwood, Daniel Thorne, Aaliyah Davidson, and Sophia Thorne; four great-grandchildren, Malachi Chow, Jaelyn Prestwood, Ma’Kenzie Prestwood, and Jonah Prestwood; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A visitation for Mr. Thorne will be held at Alexander Funeral Service on Thursday, May 20, 2021, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. Rev. Steve Watson and Rev. Donald Anderson will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakwood Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Livelung.org or mailed to Livelung @ 905 Old Winston Road, High Point, NC 27265-1946.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.