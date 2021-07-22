Elizabeth “Lib” Ann Campbell Gilreath, age 85, of Hiddenite, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.

She was born December 20, 1935, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Charlie Campbell and Lucy Campbell Campbell.

She was a poultry farmer and a member of Linney’s Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, making her family happy, working in her flowers and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her pets.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by: her sisters, Emily Maus and Mary “Boots” White; her brothers, Charlie Belt Campbell, Thad Campbell, and Swaber Campbell.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include: her husband, Mark R. Gilreath of the home: her daughter, Lesia Barkley (Fred) of Taylorsville; her son, Mark Charles Gilreath (Debbie) of Hiddenite; her grandchildren, Will Barkley (Brooke), Katie Gilreath, Katelyn Gilreath and fiancé, Matt Holbrook, Emma Barkley; great-grandchildren, Willow Barkley, Analeise Gilreath, and Payton Holbrook.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, July 26, 2021, at Shady Grove Cemetery. Rev. Gary Lowrence will officiate.

The body will lie-in-state from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., Monday, July 26, 2021 at Adams Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

