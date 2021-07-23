Anna Belle Barker Loudermilk, age 96 of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday morning, July 23, 2021, after a long period of declining health.

Anna was born on March 19, 1925, to the late Dewey Watson and Belle Barker in Gaston County.

Anna worked as an assistant schoolteacher in Alexander County and was a member at Calvary Chapel. Anna had a passion for genealogy research; she loved art and writing.

In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her late husband, Talmage A. Loudermilk. Those left to share and cherish the memories of Ms. Anna include her two sons, David Loudermilk and wife, Joann, and Rev. Danny Loudermilk and wife, Jeanne, one sister, Barbara Tindall of Kings Mountain, five grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren, and three great-great- grandchildren.

Visitation for Mrs. Loudermilk will be held at Calvary Chapel, 61 C I Chapman Ct, Taylorsville, NC 2868 on Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. with the memorial service following at 6:00 pm. John Brown will officiate.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to caregivers Sylvia Crouch and Blake Deal.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Samaritan’s Purse/Donor Ministries, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Inurnment will be with the family at a later date.