Samuel “Sam” Monroe Wike, 88, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, after a long period of declining health.

Sam was born on August 19, 1932, in Alexander County, to the late Poly Crouse and Mary Elizabeth Russell Wike. Sam was a Supply Room supervisor in the textile industry for many years up to his retirement. Sam was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church where he enjoyed participating in all the church activities and anything that was going on at the church. Sam enjoyed traveling, going to Gatlinburg, Tn. But most of all, he loved his family and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue Russell Wike; a sister, Annette Wike; and five brothers, Harold Wike, Jr. Wike, R.D. Wike, Clyde Wike, and Jack Wike.

Those left to cherish and celebrate the memories of Mr. Wike include his daughter, Donna Elder (Randy); sister, Jeanette Austin; brother, Billy Wike; two grandchildren, Cory Elder (Kacey), and Brianna Elder; two great-grandchildren, Ty Sain and Corbin Elder; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Wike’s body will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service for the public to pay their respect on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The visitation with the Wike Family will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 2:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. with the funeral service following at 3:30 p.m. Rev. Monte Mathis and Rev. Nathaniel Austin will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ty Sain, Ben Garner, Mike Chapman, Steve Childers, Mike Rogers, and Jimmy Dupis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mt. Olive Baptist Church at 210 Mt. Olive Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

