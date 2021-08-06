Helen Mae Ross Molesa Pennell, 94, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Trinity Ridge Nursing Home.

She was born January 27, 1927, daughter of the late Roe Lewis and Nancy Callie Ross.

Ms. Pennell was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church. She loved working in her flowers and attending her grandchildren’s birthday parties.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eli Molesa; a daughter, Carole Sue Molesa Bentley; a daughter-in-law, Wanda Bess Molesa; two sisters; and a brother.

Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, Gary Molesa of Rutherfordton, George Molesa (Kathy) of Portland, Oregon, and William Molesa (Susan) of Taylorsville; a sister, Inez Young of Hickory; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., in the Chapel of Mackie Funeral Service. Receiving of family and friends will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Mackie Funeral Service from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Park.

Mackie Funeral Service is serving the family.

You may view the obituary online at www.mackiefh.com.