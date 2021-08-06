Mary “Jill” Elder Bentley, 67, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.

She was born on August 15, 1953, the daughter of the late James Espie and Suma Ray Jolly Elder. Before retirement, Jill worked at Isenhour Furniture as an inspector for 20 years. She had a special love for her family, friends, co-workers, and her great-great-nieces. Jill enjoyed going to yard sales, watching soap operas, and the Price is Right.

Those left to cherish her memory include her nieces, Brandy Ballard (Ray) of Taylorsville, and Jessica Deaton (Kenny) of Laurinburg; nephews, Robbie Moore (Renee) of Hiddenite, Jimmy Johnson of Taylorsville, and Jamie Costner of Charleston, South Carolina; great-niece, Alyssa Peebles (Austin) of Hiddenite; great-nephew, Josh Johnson (Amanda) of Taylorsville; great-great-nieces, Taegyn Peebles and Maddie Deaton; and sisters, Ann Seitz (Roy) of Granite Falls, Patsy Brunetti (Sal) of Taylorsville, and Tammy Costner (Denny) of Bennettsville, South Carolina.

There are no formal funeral arrangements planned at this time. Inurnment will be with the family.

Memorials may be sent to Gordon Hospice House at 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.