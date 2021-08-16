Jason D. Parkhurst, 44, of Bethlehem, went to his heavenly home Monday, August 16, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.

Jason was born July 24, 1977, to Wanda Parkhurst and the late Jeffery Parkhurst. He was of the Christian faith and attended Crosspoint Church in Taylorsville.

He attended Bethlehem Elementary School as a child and attended Alexander Central and South Caldwell High Schools. He earned a GED from Caldwell Community College.

Jason loved his family and was incredibly proud of his nephews and niece. He enjoyed working outside and had a life-long love and passion for the water, whether it be on the lake or relaxing by the ocean.

In addition to his father, Jason was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Charles Parkhurst and Gene Willis.

Jason is survived by his mother; a sister, Wendy Pennell (Donny); three nephews, Alec Robinson, Alston Robinson, and Carter Pennell; a niece, Janie Pennell; grandmothers, Mary Ellen Willis and Dolores Parkhurst; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Saturday August 21, 2021, at Alexander Funeral Service from 5:00 to 5:45 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 6:00 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Chris Meade.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Colony of Mercy at 1675 Bethel Colony Rd, Lenoir, NC 28654.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.