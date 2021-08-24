James Harold Sweet Jr., 58, of Stony Point, passed away August 24, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.

James was born January 9, 1963, in Alexander County, to the late Harold James Sweet and Naomi Rae Lail Sweet of Taylorsville.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Dustin James Sweet, and a daughter, Tosha Lashae Sweet.

Survivors include three sons, James Ashley Sweet of Taylorsville, Koty Ray Sweet and wife Ashten of Vashti, and Tyler Addison Sweet and wife Hannah of Taylorsville; a daughter, Brittany Sweet Louie and husband Brandon of Stony Point; a brother, Joey Sweet and wife Argina of Taylorsville; and two sisters, Mary Lou Keller and husband Tommy, and Gail Keller, both of Taylorsville; numerous grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

A private memorial will be held later.

