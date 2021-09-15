Patsy Leigh Bryant, 64, of Taylorsville, passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

She was born September 14, 1957, to the late James Russell and Willie Lee Walker. She was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church and loved Jesus.

During her working career, Mrs. Bryant worked as a sewer at Craftmaster Furniture. She was a great cook and loved baking. She was a friend to all and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Patsy loved her family and never missed family activities.

Along with her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by two infant children, Jessica and Jesse Bryant.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mrs. Bryant are her husband of 45 years, Wayne Bryant; a daughter, Ada Iversen (Casey); two granddaughters, Callie and Grace Iversen; a sister, Brenda Sharpe; a brother, Gary Walker (Karen); mother-in-law, Belle Bryant; along with a number of nieces and nephews and lots of special friends.

Mrs. Bryant will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 4:00 p.m., at Three Forks Baptist Church in the parking lot and broadcast on 97.7 FM. Rev. Neal Walker and Dr. Carson Moseley will officiate. A private graveside service will follow in the Three Forks Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to perform a random act of kindness in Mrs. Bryant’s honor.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

