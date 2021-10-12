Jerry “Babe” Wayne Fox By Editor | October 12, 2021 | 0 Jerry “Babe” Wayne Fox passed away October 12, 2021, at his residence in Stony Point. Services are incomplete at this time. Chapman Funeral Home is serving the family of Jerry “Babe” Fox. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Mary Genevieve Herman Shew October 12, 2021 | No Comments » Russell Brice Icenhour October 10, 2021 | No Comments » Frances Jane Griffith October 9, 2021 | No Comments » Robin Elaine Meredith Fox October 9, 2021 | No Comments » Elaine Lackey Bowman October 9, 2021 | No Comments »