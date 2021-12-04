Harold Mitchell, 81, of Hiddenite, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at his home.

He was born December 27, 1939, in Alexander County, the son of the late Ernest Mitchell and Katy Woodward Mitchell.

He was a 1958 graduate of Hiddenite High School. He attended the following colleges with degrees from Brevard College, Western Carolina University – BS Chemistry & Education, ASU – MS Science, ASU – MA Educational Administration, Advanced Studies – ASU, NCSU, UNC-C, Certified Master Teacher – Environmental Science – NCSU.

He was a retired educator, having taught at Ball’s Creek in Catawba County, Taylorsville School in Alexander County, North Iredell High for the Iredell-Statesville School System, NCSU as a certified Master Teacher, and he also taught summer renewal classes in Environmental Science for NCSU @ Grandfather Mountain Experience.

He was a member of the Alexander County Cattleman’s Assoc.; Iredell County Cattleman’s Assoc.; NC Angus Assoc., where he was past director; National Cattleman Assoc.; Hiddenite United Methodist Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher and held numerous other offices; 4-H Leader for 15 years, and Outstanding District 4-H Adult Volunteer; and FFA Alumni, where he received the Honorary State Farmer Award and Honorary Chapter (NIHS) Farmer Award.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by children, infant twins; a brother, Gilbert Mitchell; great-grandson, Justin; and step-mother, Lilliam Looper Mitchell.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Sharon Hudson Mitchell of the home; his children, Darrell Ernest Mitchell (Lauren) of Hiddenite, Cathy Dawn Wilson (Randy) of Lake James and Idaho, and Sheri Lee Gates of Harrisonburg, Virginia; his grandchildren, Joshua (Courtney), John (Helen), Jackson, Alora, Alexas, Chloe, Corey, Cayte, and Clara; and his great-grandchildren, Izzie, Caylee, Ruby, Parker, and Joshua.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, December 10, 2021, at Hiddenite United Methodist Church. Rev. Greg Lee and Rev. Doug Hochmuth will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A book signing will be from 9 a.m. until Noon, Friday, December 10, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Hiddenite United Methodist Church, Alexander Habitat for Humanity, or Gordon Hospice House.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Harold Mitchell.