William Huey Jones, 84, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

He was born on May 27, 1937, in Catawba County, to the late Jasper H. Jones and Martha Davis Jones.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Teague and two brothers, Clarence Davis and Paul Jones.

Survivors include his wife, Ethel Hand Jones of the home; sons, Roger Jones and wife Karen of Hickory, Ronnie Jones and wife Robin of Taylorsville, and Kim Doug Jones and wife Beth of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Candace Bolick and husband Andrew, Logan Jones and wife Brandi, Adam Jones and wife Stacey, and Bradley Jones and wife Lindsay; and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., at Fellowship Advent Christian Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at the church. Rev. Dave Ross will be officiating the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will include Adam, Logan, Brad Jones, Andrew Bolick, Chris Rogers, and Jeff Davis.

Honorary Pallbearers will include Lynn Pressler, Lynn Teague, Steve Crouch, and Shawn Reed.

Memorials may be made to Fellowship Advent Christian Church, 885 Icard Ridge Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

