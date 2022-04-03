Ricky Allen Powers, 52, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022.

He was born on July 16, 1969, in Russell County, Virginia, to the late Thurman and Georgie Powers. Ricky worked in the furniture business as an upholsterer. During his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cooking. Ricky was known as a handyman and fixer.

Those left to cherish Ricky’s memory include his children, Ricky Allen Powers, Jr. (fiancée Sarah Carter), and daughter, Jessica Miller (fiancé Keith Smith); sisters, Carol Johnson, Patsy Kiser (Roger), Irene Kiser, Thelma Mitchell (Michael), and Erma “Sissie” Meade (Eddie); brother, Buddy “Bub” Powers (Kathy); seven grandchildren, Joslyn, Aliyah, Addie, Malachi, Micah, Harper, and Grayson; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special friend, John Boy.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. with a memorial service to follow in the Alexander Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Paul Schronce will be officiating. Inurnment will be with family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.