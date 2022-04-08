Franklin Eugene Lemley, 85, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Franklin was born April 5, 1937, in Wayne County, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Albert Lemley and Sadie R. Lemley.

He was a US Army veteran and was stationed in Germany during the building of the Berlin Wall. He was a member of Dover Baptist Church. Franklin retired from Century Furniture as a supervisor after 38 years. He loved God first and then his family. He enjoyed working with his hands and loved his grand dogs.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Wilma Allison, Evelyn Crawford, and Edith Gallentin; and his brothers, Wayne Lemley, John Lemley, Clark Lemley, and Kinsey Lemley.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife of almost 60 years, Willie Lemley of the home; his daughter, Lenora “Beth” Lemley Jones (Doug) of Taylorsville; his son, Leslie Eugene Lemley (Lora) of Taylorsville; his grandson, Jacob Eugene Lemley (Nichole) of Taylorsville; his granddaughter, Jesica Greene (Colten) of Lenoir; his brother, Kenneth Lemley (Ann) of Adrian, Michigan; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, at Teague-Munday Cemetery with full military honors accorded by Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard. Pastor Joel Frye will officiate.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in memory of Franklin Eugene Lemley.

