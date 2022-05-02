James Hal Teague, 90, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at Wake Forrest Baptist Medical Center.

He was born on June 22, 1931, in Alexander County, to the late Lawrence Herbert and Laura Jane Little Teague. Hal was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, where he was a member of St. Luke’s Loaves and Fishes ministry team. Mr. Teague enjoyed cooking at the soup kitchen and for the Mobile Café. During his working career, he was a skilled carpenter in the construction business, along with operating a ditch digging and boom truck service.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Wade and Claude Teague; and sisters, Mary Thomas, Evelyn Johnson, and Mable Pritchard.

Hal married Bonnie Presnell on November 27, 1953. For the past 68 years, they were rarely seen without the other. Mr. and Mrs. Teague were blessed with two daughters, Kathy Williams and Kelly Bumgarner, their spouses, Mike Williams and Christy Bumgarner, and their grandson, Jonathan Williams, who will honor and cherish his memory.

Hal will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. He will lie in state an hour prior to the service. Rev. Dr. Robert Allen will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Michael Canter, Hal Deal, Mark Lackey, Jordan Lafon, Shay Starnes, and Bill Wallace.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Burcham, Jerry Hodge, Justin Lafon, Kenneth Pennell, Curtis St. Clair, and Charles Walker.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Loaves and Fishes Ministry at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1364 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

