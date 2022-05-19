Johnsie B. Bruce Hartis, 98+ years young, was called to Glory by her Savior on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from her current home in Monroe, formerly of Indian Trail. She was carried peacefully by angels from Jessi and Debbie’s hands and greeted by a multitude of family and friends celebrating her home.

Johnsie was born December 16, 1923, in Alexander County, the fifth of fifteen children to Mack Thomas and Mary Estie (Head) Bruce. While working in Charlotte, she met Howie L. Hartis of Indian Trail, marrying him on July 25, 1945. They shared a life of joys and service to others before his passing two days prior to their 37th anniversary.

She was proud of her heritage from the hills and of her life built in Union County. Although not highly educated, nor rich by worldly standards, Johnsie was always thankful God provided for her needs and she found the best in every single situation she faced.

In addition to her parents and husband, Johnsie was predeceased by siblings, Ralph, Alma, Elva, Sadie, Troy, Rex, Margaret, Jessie, Frankie, Mary Alice, Jerry, Clifford, and Maxine; and an abundance of nieces, nephews, and cousins, including a niece, Joan B. Toussaint, also her caregiver prior to her own illness/passing.

Those left blessed to cherish her memory are her niece/care-giver, Debbie Fox Taylor of the home, whom she raised; great-niece and husband/caregivers, Jessica and Justin Crump of the home; sister and brother-in-law, Hilda and Howard Mayle of San Diego, California; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial services will take place Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at First Baptist Church Indian Trail, where Johnsie served in many roles, including VBS worker, choir member, and greeter, and had the honor as the oldest member of the congregation. Visitation will be 11:00-11:45 a.m., with her Celebration of Life following at 12:00 p.m. Home-going service will be led by Rev. Mike Whitson and Rev. Sammy Thomas, with family memories from Jon Kerley and Debbie Fox Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials on her behalf be made to First Baptist Church Indian Trail-Music/Children’s Ministries, PO Box 2550, Indian Trail, NC 28079; Hospice of Union County, 704 W. Roosevelt Rd, Monroe, NC 28110; or Pisgah UMC/Cemetery Fund, 488 Hill Farm Rd, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

This follows Johnsie’s belief of giving flowers to the living for their enjoyment, not once they have passed.

We wish to extend our deepest appreciation to all her medical caregivers these last few years, especially Hospice these last ten months and to Heritage Funeral Home/Weddington Chapel in these last days.