Randy M. Allen, 68, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Randy was born June 12, 1954, in Alexander County, the son of the late Arvin Boston and Blanche Elaine Allen.

He worked as a detailer at Nelson’s Body Shop. He loved his children.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his daughter, Tasha Dyson; his step-daughter, Misty Dyson; his son, Brandon Dyson; his special friends, James “Edd” Abernathy and Johnny Jones; and several cousins and friends.

No services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

