Robert Glenn Harrington, 92, passed away at Wilkes Regional on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

He was born on November 5, 1929, in Alexander County, to the late Fred E. and Beulah Harrington. Mr. Harrington raised apples and was employed by the Box Factory in the maintenance department before retirement. He enjoyed baseball, bird hunting, reading, watching F.R.I.E.N.D.S., and loved his grandchildren the most.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his spouse of 50 years, Betty Jean Moose Harrington; a daughter, Sandra Harrington; brother, Raymond Harrington; two sisters, Evelyn Mullis and Ellen Childers; and two infant brothers.

Those left to cherish the memories of Robert include his daughter, Brenda Watson (Bradley); grandchildren, Brett Watson and Jeannie Coffey (Dustin); brother, Elbert Harrington (Shirley); sister, Suma Davidson; granddog, Lainee; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Mr. Harrington will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be at Alexander Funeral Service Chapel on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Scott Hammer and Rev. Tony Daniels will officiate. Burial will be in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.

Covid-19 restrictions will apply.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2901 HWY NC-90, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

