Donald Lynn Robertson, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away at Frye Regional Medical Center on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Mr. Robertson was born on January 15, 1938, in Alexander County, to the late Durant Robertson and Eva Lackey Robertson. Mr. Robertson was a graduate of Stony Point High School.

Donald was the owner/operator of Robertson Mobile Homes for over 40 years. He was a member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church. Mr. Robertson served in the US Army. Donald enjoyed working, gardening, and mowing. He loved to visit friends at various places around town.

Including his parents, Mr. Robertson was preceded in death by eight siblings, Allie Franklin Robertson, Thelma Robertson Sloan, Willie Herman Robertson, Harlan Russell Robertson, Edgar Henry Robertson, Harry Lee Robertson, Dewey David Robertson, and Troy Allen Robertson.

Those left to cherish the memories of Donald include his wife of 27 years, Ann Harrington Robertson; daughter, Amanda Goble (James); son, Tim Marlowe (Amy); sister, Ruth Robertson Fann of Swansboro; and grandchildren, Courtney Marlowe, Will Marlowe, and Brett Goble.

A visitation will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022, at East Taylorsville Baptist Church from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at East Taylorsville Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Taylorville City Cemetery. Pastor Jamie Steele will officiate.

Brett Goble, Tony Lackey, Dennis James, David Odom, Dale Robertson, and Robert Robertson will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Taylorsville Baptist Church, 644 1st Ave Dr SE, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

