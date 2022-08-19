Johnny Jolly, 78, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on September 25, 1943, in Alexander County, the son of the late Hackett and Pearl Teague Jolly.

Johnny worked for the NCDOT as a heavy equipment operator for 43 years. He loved to work, which included mowing grass and raising a garden. He especially loved any type of work that was associated with his tractors. He was a member of Little River Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Bill, Ray, Hall and Richard Jolly; and three sisters, Louise and Hazel Jolly, and Ellen Lackey.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 57 years, Cindy Jolly; his sons, Danny Jolly and fiancée Gina Smith, and Steven Jolly and wife Debbie; like a daughter, Ashley Earp; his grandchildren, Dustin Jolly and wife Jessie, Garon Jolly, and Allie Jolly; a great-granddaughter, Maci Jolly; a sister, Shirley Jolly; a special great-niece, Abby Bare; a special great-nephew, Simon Bare; and many other nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Little River Baptist Church. Rev. Jeff Chapman, Rev. Jared Moody, and Rev. Taylor Pennell will officiate. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers include his grandsons, Dustin and Garon Jolly, Robert Chapman, Quentin Burke, Lynn Marshall, and Mike Jolly.

Honorary pallbearers include Benny Mitchell, Stacey Marshall, Jody Marshall, Mike Jones, Steve Chapman, William Chapman, Roger White, Merrill Moose, Robert Cavin, Travis Harrington, and Chris Dyson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Johnny Jolly.